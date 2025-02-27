The Regavim movement responded this evening (Thursday) to Defense Minister Israel Katz's announcement that Israel has seized the Hamas terror group's "attack portfolios" for towns in Judea, Samaria, and along the "seam line."

"For those who like us are in the field every day, today’s expose’ of plans by Hamas and its loyal partners in the Palestinian Authority to invade and obliterate the Israeli communities of Judea and Samaria and along the Israeli seam line, is neither a surprise nor a secret," Regavim stated.

It said, "We are facing an enemy whose plan for a hostile takeover of Israel continues to take shape. Roadworks, electrical infrastructure, illegal construction mere minutes away from the towns and cities of central Israel are already laying the foundations for the next October 7th-style attack."

"Those who have already built nearly 20,000 illegal structures within just one kilometer of the 'security' barrier are meticulously planning their moves. The frenzy of Palestinian construction must be met with a decisive response that will thwart their goal to establish a murderous terror state right next door," Regavim added.

"Now is the time for action," the statement concluded.

At a conference of regional councils earlier today, Minister Katz said that Israel "had information that Hamas was planning to attack soldiers and communities - during the course of the ceasefire."

He stressed that the Philadelphi Corridor, which runs along the Egypt-Gaza border, will remain a buffer zone "just like in Lebanon and Syria."

"I saw with my own eyes more than a few tunnels penetrating the Philadelphi, some of which were closed - and some of which were open," Katz added.