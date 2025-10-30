Special forces from the Judea District, Border Police Yassam units from the Judea and Samaria District, and Border Police K9 units from Jerusalem on Wednesday night arrested a terrorist in Bethlehem, thwarting a terror attack planned for Saturday.

The terrorist in question was recently been released as part of the hostage deal, in which Israel released convicted killers in exchange for a mostly-civilian group of hostages.

Now, the terrorist has been re-arrested on suspicion of resuming the manufacture of explosive devices and planning to carry out a terror attack at Rachel's Tomb on Saturday.

The suspect was previously arrested after being found in possession of 25 explosive devices that were produced and supplied to terrorist elements, and had faced serious charges for his actions.

The arrest followed intelligence information that was corroborated with additional security sources. The suspect has been transferred for interrogation by the Yehuda District crime-fighting unit.