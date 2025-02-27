The family of hostage Tsachi Idan, whose body was returned to Israel Wednesday night, confirmed that his remains were identified by the Abu Kabir forensic insititute Thursday morning.

Idan's remains were returned to Israel alongside those of three other hostages: Ohad Yahalomi, Shlomo Mantzur, and Itzik Elgarat. Shlomo Mantzur was murdered on October 7, while the others were kidnapped to Gaza alive and murdered during their time in captivity.

"Our family's unbearable journey to bring our beloved, dear, Tsachi home from the hell in Gaza concluded with the identification of Tsachi's body by a team tasked with it by the State of Israel. The uncertainty and endless shake-ups have come to their end."

"Tsachi was kidnapped on his feet, and we received a number of signs of life from him during the period he was in captivity, and in the deal during November 2023 he was still alive and expected to be released."

The family added, "Tsachi will be laid to eternal rest next to Maayan, his beloved daughter who was murdered on October 7 as she tried to help her father protect the door of the bomb shelter."

Details regarding the funeral and ceremony will be published later, the family said.

Tsachi is survived by his mother, three siblings, wife and three children, extended family and many friends.

"We reiterate our thanks for the great love and support which we received and continue to receive during these difficult hours," the statement added.

Tsachi Idan, 50 years old from Kibbutz Nahal Oz, was abducted together with Omri Miran, after the terrorists burst into their home and shot through the bomb shelter's door, murdering 18-year-old Maayan in front of her father's eyes. Tsachi attempted to revive Maayan, but was unsuccessful.

The terrorists accessed his wife Gali's Facebook account and livestreamed Tsachi sitting stunned, with his hands bloody, next to his 11-year-old daughter Yael and nine-year-old son Shachar, as they asked heartbreaking questions about their sister Maayan's death. Their other daughter, 15-year-old Sharon, was not at home on the morning of October 7, and survived.