Hamas on Wednesday strongly condemned a video shared by US President Donald Trump which promotes his vision for transforming Gaza into a seafront resort, Xinhua reported.

The terrorist organization accused Trump of disregarding Palestinian rights and cultural identity.

Bassem Naim, a senior member of Hamas' political bureau, stated that Trump’s proposals "ignore the real causes of Gaza's suffering, primarily the ongoing Israeli occupation."

"Unfortunately, Trump is reintroducing ideas that do not take into account the culture and interests of the Palestinian people," Naim said in a statement quoted by Xinhua.

He further stressed that the reconstruction of Gaza would be futile without addressing what he referred to as the "open prison" imposed by Israel.

"Our goal is not to improve prison conditions, but to end the occupation and be free of it," Naim continued, underlining that genuine progress in the region could only be achieved through the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

The comments came after Trump shared an AI-generated video on his Truth Social platform presenting his vision of what Gaza will look like after the implementation of his plan for the Strip, which would see the US take over Gaza to rebuild it while its residents relocate to neighboring countries.

The video shows, among others, Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sunbathing in a pool, Elon Musk - a close associate of Trump - eating hummus and distributing dollar bills on the beach, statues of Trump and future vacation resorts.