US President Donald Trump this morning (Wednesday) shared an AI video on his social network, using TRUTH, to present his vision of what Gaza will look like after the implementation of his “Day After” program.



The video shows, among others, Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sunbathing in a pool, Elon Musk - a close associate of Trump - eating hummus and distributing dollar bills on the beach, statues of Trump and future vacation resorts.