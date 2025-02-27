Countries around the world paid respects to Shiri Bibas and her sons, Kfir and Ariel, who were murdered while in captivity in Gaza and were brought to rest in Israel on Wednesday, by illuminating buildings in orange.

The color orange emerged as a powerful symbol tied to the Bibas family, inspired by the ginger-colored hair of Ariel and Kfir.

Among the buildings that were lit in orange were the French Parliament and the Paris City Hall.

In Germany, Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate was illuminated in orange, along with the words “Never Forget” and the hashtag #BringThemHomeNow.

The Empire State Building in New York was also lit in orange in memory of the Bibas family.

Meanwhile, the Israeli consulate in New York held a ceremony in which orange-colored balloons were released into the skies of New York in memory of the Bibas family.

“The people of Israel stood united today during the heartbreaking funeral procession of Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas, brutally murdered by Hamas,” stated Consul General Ofir Akunis at the ceremony. “We will never forget this horrific crime committed by this Nazi-like organization, and we will not rest until Hamas is fully eradicated.”

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, also took part in the ceremony.

“New York’s skies today were orange in memory of Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas. May their memories be a blessing. Yarden, an entire nation embraces you in your loss. I promise to do everything in my power to honor their memories and share their story at the UN and around the world,” he added.