A group of several dozen anti-Israel student protesters occupied and "renamed" a library at the CUNY Graduate Center last night (Tuesday).

The demonstrators, many wearing masks hung Palestinian flags and a red flag that read, "long live armed resistance" at the Mina Rees Library, which they dubbed "The Al Aqsa University Library” after a Gaza university that has been seriously damaged in the war between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization.

They chanted, “Disclose. Divest. We will not stop, we will not rest,” and "From the Sea to the River, Palestine will be Free."

30 protesters occupied the library, while over 100 remained outside the library.

The demonstrators demanded that CUNY divest from companies “complicit in zionist settler-colonialism and genocide of the Palestinian people."

The protesters at first stated that they would only leave when CUNY Graduate Center President Joshua Brumberg agreed to two demands, backing amnesty for all anti-Israel protesters at CUNY and granting amnesty to all of the protesters who took over the library. Brumberg agreed to the second demand, but maintained that he did not have the authority to fulfill the first.

The protesters left the library after several hours. No arrests were made.