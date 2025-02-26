Gili, mother of fallen IDF lookout Sergeant Yael Leibushor, on Wednesday morning revealed new details about the October 7 massacre during an interview with Kan Reshet Bet.

Gili revealed that some of the details were taken from the recordings of reports that her daughter and other soldiers gave.

"We discovered that Yael continued reporting even when the terrorists had entered the post," Gili said. "She picked herself up with the most confident voice that I've ever heard her use, and she continued reporting while they were in the post."

Describing the recordings, Gili said,"We heard the voices of the soldiers. One of the commanders told his soldiers seven minutes after the massacre began, 'This is the task for which we were born, confirm receipt.'"

Fifteen lookouts were murdered at the Nahal Oz outpost on October 7, and seven were kidnapped while still alive. Lookout Noa Marciano, who was kidnapped from the outpost, was murdered by Hamas terrorists. Her body was later recovered and returned to Israel. Soldier Ori Megidish, who was also kidnapped from the outpost, was rescued from captivity by security forces 23 days after her abduction.

Five female soldiers were released in a January deal with Hamas, in exchange for terrorists convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison or other extended sentences: Karina Ariev, Naama Levy, Liri Albag, Daniella Gilboa, and Agam Berger.

Last year ago, dramatic radio recordings of fallen lookout Sergeant Yael Leibushor were published on Kan Reshet Bet radio. Yael had tried for several minutes to call for help during the Hamas assault on the Nahal Oz outpost.

At 6:30 a.m., Yael asked if her report had been received, saying, "Four people are walking toward the fence, confirm receipt. They're riding on motorcycles toward the area, about thirty people."

The recording ends with a report about the terrorists who breached the outpost: "I am confirming that I identify about fifteen people who are close to the eastern wall of the outpost – and they are inside the outpost."