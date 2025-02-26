Daniella Gilboa, released last month from Hamas captivity, recounted that she and the other IDF lookouts held by Hamas learned to sing the traditional "Shalom Aleichem" in Arabic.

"Shalom Aleichem" is sung Friday nights before kiddush, and welcomes the Sabbath angels to the family's home.

Gilboa recounted that it was very important to all five of the lookouts to make kiddush, despite the difficulties of their situation.

In an interview with "Hatzinor," she explained that due to concerns that they would be heard by the terrorists, the girls taught themselves to sing Shalom Aleichem in Arabic instead of in Hebrew.