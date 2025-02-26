The Hamas terror group is preparing for the end of the first stage of the ceasefire deal and appointing new commanders, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

According to the report, Hamas has begun mapping its new positions, where it will station terrorists if the fighting restarts. The terror group has also begun repairing tunnels damaged by IDF operations.

ʻIzz al-Dīn al-Ḥaddād, head of Hamas' military wing in northern Gaza, met earlier this month with Hamas officials and analyzed possible scenarios for Israeli attacks.

The report said that al-Ḥaddād warned the senior terrorists that Israel will first try to take over a strategic road which crosses Gaza.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway on the ground, and Hamas has distributed fliers calling to teach inexperienced terrorists how to use weapons in case fighting breaks out.

Hamas has also appointed terrorists whose job is to identify Gazans who cooperate with Israel and pass information to the IDF.