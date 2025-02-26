Egyptian sources on Tuesday rejected a plan for Gaza proposed by opposition leader Yair Lapid, which would see Egypt accepting responsibility for Gaza for 15 years.

The sources, quoted by the Saudi television channel Al-Hadath, said that "Cairo rejects any proposal to manage the Gaza Strip. Gaza will be managed by the Palestinians and in coordination with them. Cairo is committed to rebuilding Gaza without displacement."

Lapid presented his plan in public for the first time on Tuesday, at an FDD think tank conference in Washington. He had earlier presented the plan to senior members of the Trump administration and to senior senators during his visit to the US.

Egypt, which has previously rejected US President Donald Trump’s proposal for the US to take over Gaza and rehabilitate it while Gazans are relocated to neighboring countries such as Egypt and Jordan, is floating its own plan for the Strip.

Last week, the Egyptian state-run Al-Ahram newspaper provided some details on the Egyptian plan to reconstruct the Gaza Strip without relocating its residents to other countries.

The report said that the plan will temporarily relocate Gazans to “secure areas” in the strip while Egyptian and other foreign construction firms rebuild Gaza.

The Associated Press cited two Egyptian officials who noted that the plan envisions the creation of a "Palestinian administration," unaligned with Hamas or the Palestinian Authority, to run the Strip and oversee reconstruction efforts.

The new administration would include a police force mostly consisting of former Palestinian Authority policemen who remained in Gaza after Hamas took over the Strip in 2007, with reinforcement from Egyptian- and Western-trained forces.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi last week met in Riyadh with leaders from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the UAE, and Qatar to discuss his country’s alternative to Trump’s plan.

Before the summit in Riyadh, Sisi urged the global community to support a plan for rebuilding Gaza without forcing its residents to leave.

Speaking at a press conference in Madrid alongside Spain's prime minister, the Egyptian President stated, “We stressed the importance of the international community adopting a plan to reconstruct the Gaza strip without displacing Palestinians -- I repeat, without displacing Palestinians from their lands."