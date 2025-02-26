Hamas spokesperson Abdul Latif al-Qanou declared that the continuation of the ceasefire or the advancement to the next phase in the agreement would be contingent on Israel’s complete compliance with the conditions set by the terrorist organization.

In an interview with Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, al-Qanou stated that Hamas continues its discussions with the mediators and is open to considering new ideas, but only with the aim of ensuring that Israel fully implements the terms of the agreement.

“The guarantee for the release of the remaining prisoners (hostages) is the end of the war, withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and the beginning of reconstruction (of Gaza),” said al-Qanou.

Al-Qanou’s comments come a day after he said that Israel’s failure to implement clauses related to humanitarian aid and delays in the release of terrorist prisoners prove its intentions to undermine the agreement and its lack of seriousness in continuing its implementation.