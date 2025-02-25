The Shin Bet (ISA) thwarted a major bomb attack planned against IDF forces operating in Judea and Samaria, the Shin Bet and the IDF announced this evening (Tuesday).

Over the past month, in a joint operation by the Shin Bet, the IDF, and YAMAM, several terrorist cells from Qabatia, near Jenin, were arrested, who were planning to carry out significant attacks in the near future.

On January 11, Shin Bet, YAMAM and IDF soldiers from the Samaria Brigade arrested Ahmed Ali Zakharna and Tarek Abu Zeid in Shechem (Nablus), while they were traveling to carry out a shooting attack in Huwara. They were found in possession of two M16 assault rifles.

During their interrogation, it emerged that the two were acting on behalf of terrorist operatives from the Jenin Battalion and received from them a 100-kg explosive device, which was intended to be used in a bombing attack against IDF forces.

The IDF stated, "Over the past few days, soldiers of the Nahal Brigade joined the counterterrorism operation in northern Samaria and operated in the towns of Qabatiya, Silat al-Harithiya, and Al-Yamun with ISA direction."

"During the counterterrorism operation, the soldiers searched dozens of terrorist infrastructure sites, apprehended 15 terrorists, located weapons, and dismantled explosives, including a high-powered improvised explosive device.

"Israeli security forces continue their counterterrorism activities to thwart terror throughout Judea and Samaria, and to maintain the safety of the citizens of Israel," the military stated.