IDF forces continued on Sunday evening to search for and pursue the terrorist who fired at a bus and cars on Route 55 between Azzun and Nabi Ilyas in Samaria earlier in the day.

Two individuals were wounded in the attack including a 19-year-old IDF soldier who is in very serious condition.

A preliminary investigation showed that the terrorist was lying in wait on the side of the road. The bus in which the soldier was traveling continued until Karnei Shomron, where she received initial medical treatment before being evacuated to the hospital.

The wounded man was traveling in a private vehicle and continued until the Eliyahu Crossing, where he received initial medical treatment before also being taken to the hospital.

Beilinson Medical Center stated that the wounded woman is in very serious condition and her life is still in danger.

