Three of the Mossad agents behind the Hezbollah pager operation were honored with an Independence Day torch lighting. All three used only their initials while speaking, and wore masks both throughout the ceremony and at the preparatory meetings beforehand to conceal their identities even from the other honorees.

"I am an operational leader in the Mossad, a proud mother of three, including a soldier on active duty in Gaza and Lebanon, and I am lighting this torch with a sense of mission on behalf of the operational personnel of the Mossad in Israel and around the world," said the first agent. "Thanks to the initiative, sophistication, and determination that distinguish them, bold operations are carried out that have the power to break the spirit of our enemies and create a stable and strong future for the State of Israel."

The second agent continued, "I am a technological leader in the Mossad, the son of immigrants from Europe who put down roots in the Land of Israel, and I am lighting this torch with pride in honor of the technology personnel who turn imagination into reality every day. In their work at headquarters and in the field, they are a model of the innovation and technological power of our industries and security forces, thanks to whom we can ensure the existence and security of Israel."

The last agent stated, "I am an intelligence officer in the Mossad. I was raised, and I am raising my daughters, with the values ​​of love of country and people. I humbly light this torch in honor of my companions, the intelligence officers who engage in research, observation, and gathering intelligence for operations. Thanks to their wisdom and dedication, we reveal the secrets of our enemies, maintain our advantage, and lead the ongoing struggle against our enemies for the security and defense of the State of Israel."

The agents' statements were not broadcast live due to the ceremony being cancelled by the fire in the Jerusalem mountains. A prerecorded message from the general rehearsal was used instead.