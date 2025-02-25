The ceasefire is allowing Hamas to regroup and plan additional attacks on Israeli citizens, an article in the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper revealed on Tuesday.

Military correspondent Yoav Zitun emphasized that "Hamas was not defeated in the war - far from it. Many thousands of its operatives returned from the southern Gaza Strip to its north when the IDF withdrew from the Netzarim Corridor among the half million Gazans who did so."

According to the report, thousands of terrorists returned to northern Gaza where they rebuilt militant battalions.

In addition, during the ceasefire, Hamas terrorists have collected a large amount of explosive materials from unexploded IDF explosives and used them to create new minefields.

At the same time, the terror organization reestablished its intelligence capabilities with cameras and drones and has found rocket launchers that were not destroyed during the war and re-aimed them at Israel.

Hamas is also preparing the tunnels that were not found by the IDF for a possible attack and is repairing tunnels that were damaged by the IDF.

"There are commanders who the IDF and ISA were certain that they were eliminated, and returned to life. Hamas made a strategic decision during the first month of the war once it understood that Hezbollah abandoned it: to withdraw most of its terrorists to the displaced cities and to save as many arms as it could. In addition, Hamas is restrengthening its control through the Gazan municipalities as well, it provides municipal services to Gazans and collects taxes from the distribution of food and fuel from the aid that Israel allows in, so it could pay its operatives," Zetun stated.

He noted that the IDF on the other hand is completing preparations for an extensive ground and air operation, with reserve brigades as well: "Hamas is very hurt, with a lack of men and weapons, but there is still a lot of work to defeat it militarily.