The Rabbinical Alliance of America - Igud HaRabbonim, representing over 950 Orthodox rabbis across North America - warmly welcomes the confirmation of Governor Mike Huckabee, who currently stands as a nominee to be the next United States Ambassador to Israel.

The RAA stated, "Governor Huckabee is a longtime friend of Israel and an unwavering American patriot who understands that the special relationship between the United States and Israel is not only deeply rooted in shared values but is also a strategic alliance that benefits both nations. His steadfast support for Israel and his recognition of its vital role in promoting stability and democracy in the Middle East make him uniquely suited to serve in the crucial position."

"The United States has no greater ally in the region than the State of Israel. The partnership between these two great democracies enhances security, fosters economic growth, and upholds the principles of freedom and justice. Governor Huckabee has consistently championed this alliance, recognizing that a strong Israel contributes to a strong America and a more stable world," the rabbinical organization added.

"The Rabbinical Alliance of America prays for Governor Huckabee’s success if he is confirmed in his new role and looks forward to his continued advocacy for policies that reinforce the unbreakable bond between the United States and Israel. May his confirmation be swift and his tenure be marked by peace, prosperity, and the flourishing of this extraordinary alliance," the statement concluded.

Rabbi Mendy Mirocznik, Executive Vice President of the RAA, stated, "Governor Hukabee's confirmation would reflect the enduring commitment of the United States to its closest ally in the Middle East. His deep appreciation of Israel's security challenges, his moral clarity, and his leadership would further strengthen the US-Israel relationship and promote policies that serve America's best interests."