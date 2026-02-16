US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee addressed the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations on Monday evening in Jerusalem, touching on his upcoming interview with Tucker Carlson, the recent meeting between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the Iranian threat.

Referring to his scheduled interview with Carlson, Huckabee said, “This Wednesday I’m doing a long interview with Tucker Carlson. Many have asked why. I figured instead of him talking about me, he should talk to me. I don’t recognize the Tucker of the last few years. But we do not change the narrative by being silent in the face of misinformation. We change the narrative by pushing back. Silence is agreement. It is why some of the horrific things in human history have happened. Because people were silent in the face of blood libels and lies."

On the recent meeting in Washington between President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, Huckabee stated, “The meetings I felt were extraordinary, in many ways historic."

Addressing Iran, the Ambassador stressed that “The US and Israel are absolutely aligned on Iran. Iran cannot continue their nuclear and ballistic program. Iran is not Israel’s problem; it is the world’s problem. For 47 years, Iran has said death to America - they preface that with death to Israel, but only because Israel is in the way."

He warned that “The proxies of Iran alone are a threat not only in the Middle East and Israel, but they are already in the western hemisphere. If you think it’s only the Middle East at risk, you fail to understand the threat is global."

Regarding ongoing diplomatic efforts, Huckabee said, “Talks are taking place. But can anything come from the talks this week that will bring peace? I honestly don’t know. There is significant doubt as to whether the Iranian nuclear threat, ballistic program, and funding of terror will be removed. But if they were willing to do that, because they realize the consequences of not doing so, I’d be delighted."

He added, “As I told the President, I hope that, miraculously, something can happen to thwart a military confrontation.

But I also told him, Mr. President, if it has to happen, I’m willing to be in the middle of it, because for the future of my children, to remove this threat. At some time, the United States has to say enough is enough. Either they make a radical change, or they experience ‘the second kick of a mule’. I think the President has made it clear that a military action is not his first choice, but it is his desire to make sure they can’t wreak havoc in the world."