Troops of the 474th Brigade, under the command of the 210th Division, continue defensive operations and are deployed at strategic positions in the Area of Separation to strengthen the defense of the State of Israel, and specifically the residents of the Golan Heights.

The troops have so far completed dozens of targeted raids, during which they located, confiscated, and dismantled various weapons that pose a threat to the security of the State of Israel and our troops.

During one of the raids last week, soldiers of the Paratroopers Brigade operating under the 474th Brigade’s command located rifles, ammunition, and other military equipment left behind by the old Syrian regime forces.

All findings were either confiscated or dismantled.

credit: דובר צה"ל

