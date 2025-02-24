A Saudi newspaper has reported progress in negotiations to solve the "crisis" in the deal with Hamas, which was created by Hamas' repeated violations of the terms of the ceasefire deal with Israel.

According to Asharq Al-Awsat, there are negotiations which may lead to Hamas giving Israel the bodies of two murdered hostages, in exchange for Israel releasing the over 600 terrorists who were scheduled to be released on Saturday.

The sources did not specify which hostages would be released.

Israel's defense echelon has not yet responded to the report, and no official response has been received from the Israeli government or the mediators.

An Israeli source later said that the report is "not true."

Earlier on Monday, Israel informed the mediators that it is willing to release the 602 terrorists whose release was scheduled for Saturday, in exchange for the receipt of the four murdered hostages whose remains were scheduled to be released on Thursday.

The four conclude the first stage of the deal; Israel and the Hamas terror group have not yet reached agreements regarding the second stage.

Earlier, Israel explained that the delay was due to the dehumanizing "release ceremonies" carried out as each of the hostages were released, and the fact that Hamas swapped the body of hostage Shiri Bibas with that of a Gazan woman.

Also on Monday morning, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasem said that the release of the 602 terrorists is a critical condition for continued talks.

"Before we talk, we will demand the release of the seventh group of our prisoners," he said. "It's not logical to extend the first stage of the deal, or to begin negotiations for the second stage, while the issues are stuck regarding this group."