Omer Wenkert: 'Two of my brothers stayed behind, I will make sure they come home'

Released hostage Omer Wenkert announced on Monday that he is going to fight for the release of the remaining hostages in the Gaza Strip.



Wenkert wrote on his Instagram page that his mother told him that tomorrow they are joining the "fight to bring everyone back home."



He responded: "I am joining the struggle with all my strength. We will not stop until they have all returned home."



"Two of my brothers were left behind. I will do everything I can to bring you back home to me, and the sooner the better," he added.

Omer Wenkert, Tal Shoham, Omer Shem Tov and Eliya Cohen, who were released last Saturday from Hamas captivity after 505 days, were held in tunnels for most of the time and subjected to torture, physical violence, psychological abuse and starvation.



Wenkert lost 30 kilograms during the long months in Hamas hell. During this time he met other hostages, and when returning to Israel, he brought a sign of life to their families.



He was not exposed to the media at all during this time, and only after he was released from captivity found out that his girlfriend, Kim Damti, had been murdered on October 7th.