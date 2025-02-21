The Prime Minister's Office on Friday afternoon announced that Israel has received the list of the hostages due to be released tomorrow according to the agreement.

"The families of the hostages on the list have been notified. We request to refrain from disseminating rumors and unofficial information," the statement stressed.

Earlier this week, it was announced that six hostages - Tal Shoham, Omer Shem Tov, Eliya Cohen, Omer Wenkert, Hisham al-Sayed, and Avera Mengistu - would be released on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, the Hamas terror group confirmed that it gave Israel a body other than that of hostage Shiri Bibas.

The terror group claimed that Shiri's remains became mixed with the remains of other bodies under the rubble of a building.

"We are amazed at Israel's claims that Shiri Bibas' body does not match her DNA," the terror group said. "We condemn the threats by Netanyahu, which he made in order to improve his image."

"We received Israel's complaints from the mediators and we will examine them with great seriousness. We will announce the results of the examination and we note that there is a possibility of a mistake, or that the bodies became mixed up - as the situation may have been created due to an Israeli airstrike on the site where the Bibas family was staying with other Palestinians. We will inform the mediators of the result of the examination and investigation that we carry out. We also call for the return of the body that Israel claimed is a Palestinian's."