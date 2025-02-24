Last Saturday, terrorists who were armed with clubs, a knife, and stones attacked and injured two Israeli civilians near Dayr Dibwan before fleeing the scene.

Overnight (Monday), Israeli security forces operated in Dayr Dibwan and apprehended two of the suspected attackers. The suspects were transferred to security forces for further investigation.

Additionally, the security forces apprehended six wanted individuals in Jenin, Qaffin, and Danaba overnight.

The forces also confiscated weapons and dismantled IEDs planted beneath roads by terrorists.