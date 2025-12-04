Following a fire that broke out this week in a prefabricated home neighborhood of the town of Mevo Horon, during which three homes were totally destroyed, the tenants' representative addressed the Binyamin Regional Council with a demand to end a multi-year stall in local construction.

The plan to expand Mevo Horon was approved in May 2022, but despite timetables presented for marketing to begin in March 2024, construction has not yet started. The residents' representative claims that the regional council refuses to advance the process and is imposing unreasonable demands on the developer.

"We live in unsafe mobile homes, without protected rooms and without basic standards," the representative wrote. "After three trailers burned to the ground this week and, by a miracle, a disaster with loss of life was avoided, you can no longer wash your hands of this issue."

The representative also wrote that any public body that does not act immediately to advance construction will bear responsibility for the failure. "If you are not able to lead the process - appoint a professional organization for this matter, with salary and full responsibility," it said.

The regional council told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News that, "In recent months, there have been discussions and meetings between the council's and the town's professional teams to advance the start of construction in the town. The tenants' problem in the town is known and acknowledged after many years in which there was no construction in Mevo Horon. The council and the town are working together to advance the start of the development and construction works in the neighborhood, subject to the provisions of the approved local outline plan."