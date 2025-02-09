The streak of wintry weather which began last week will continue through at least most of this week, forecasters expect.

Sunday will be cloudy, and there will be local rainfall, mostly along the coastline. Temperatures will rise slightly in central and southern Israel, but remain lower than seasonal average. During the afternoon hours, the rains will pick up, and there may be isolated thunderstorms.

Monday will see intermittent rainfall in northern and central Israel, alongside isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain below seasonal average. Rainfall will be concentrated mostly in central and northern Israel, but during part of the day, there will be rain as far south as Be'er Sheva. The heaviest rain will fall along the coastline and in some areas of northern Israel.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy or cloudy. There may be local rainfall in northern and central Israel, with isolated thunderstorms in northern Israel. Temperatures will rise slightly. The rain will fall mostly along the coastline, and later spread to central and northern Israel, but the showers will remain localized and will not reach the Negev.

Wednesday will see intermittent rainfall, as well as isolated thunderstorms in northern and central Israel. Temperatures will remain below seasonal average. On Tuesday night, rain will fall along the coastline and in northern Israel, and on Wednesday morning, the rain clouds will reach the mountains and central Israel, and there may be rainfall as far south as the central Negev. On Wednesday night, the rain will cease almost completely, other than light rains in small localized areas.

Thursday will see drizzles of rain and light rains from northern Israel to the northern Negev, but the rain will cease completely by evening.