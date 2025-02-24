Hamas official Basem Naim stated on Sunday that talks with Israel about the next steps of the ceasefire agreement are contingent on the release of terrorist prisoners as previously agreed.

"Any talks with the enemy through mediators regarding any upcoming steps are conditional on the release of the 620 Palestinian prisoners agreed upon in exchange for the four bodies and the six Israeli captives who were freed on Saturday," Naim, a member of the Hamas political bureau, told Reuters.

"The mediators must ensure that the enemy adheres to the terms of the agreement as stated in the agreed-upon text," he added.

His comments came after the Prime Minister's Office announced that, in light of Hamas' repeated violations of the agreement, it has been decided to delay the release of 620 terrorists that was planned for Saturday.

According to the announcement, one of the reasons for the decision is the ceremonies that humiliate the hostages and the cynical exploitation of the hostages for propaganda purposes.

The PMO clarified that the terrorist release will only take place after the release of the next hostages has been assured, and without the humiliating ceremonies.

This remark referred to the recent handovers by Hamas, which, according to UN officials, violated international law due to the lack of respect shown during the exchanges.

The White House on Sunday expressed support for Israel's decision to postpone the release of the prisoners

"Given Hamas' barbaric treatment of the hostages, including the hideous parade of the Bibas children's coffins through the streets of Gaza, Israel's decision to delay the release of prisoners is an appropriate response,” White House National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes said in a statement.

Hughes added that President Trump is "prepared to support Israel in whatever course of action it chooses regarding Hamas.”

