The police announced that terrorists released in the hostage deal were banned from the Temple Mount using administrative orders, along with participants in parades celebrating the release of security prisoners.

This move was part of preparations to prevent clashes during Ramadan, starting next week.

As part of the preparations, approximately 3,000 police officers will operate daily from the checkpoints to Jerusalem and up to the Temple Mount, with reinforcements in sensitive areas within the Old City. The police recommended to the government to allow 10,000 residents from Judea and Samaria to enter the Temple Mount, subject to age and gender restrictions, but the recommendation has not yet been approved.

The restrictions generally include forbidding males between certain ages, the exact ages being dependent on police instructions on an annual basis.

The police also released updated statistics on their activities in the city: since Operation Guardian of the Walls, there has been a 60% decrease in disturbances in Jerusalem. In 2025, 600 illegal residents were detained, 100 employers were investigated, and 20 businesses were closed for employing them.

Additionally, since the October 7th massacre, approximately 1,000 requests have been made to investigate cases of incitement, out of which 500 investigations were opened, and 160 indictments were filed.