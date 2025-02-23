Amid the release of six hostages, a troubling video emerged showcasing two hostages, Guy Gilboa-Dalal and Evyatar David, witnessing their friends' release while remaining in Hamas custody.

Meirav, Guy's mother, expressed emotional turmoil upon receiving confirmation that her son is still alive.

"It took me hours to watch it. I desperately miss my son. Seeing him after 16 months, just hearing his voice was overwhelming. Yesterday morning we rejoiced at the releases, relieved after they retured Shiri's body, only to see my son's video later," she shared in a 103FM interview.

She added, "He looked like an unfortunate child. Watching his peers leave for freedom while he returned to darkness is sheer cruelty. We had a sign of life, now we want Guy and Evyatar home."

She noted her son's physical deterioration. "He's thinner, with sunken eyes, robotic in demeanor. But he's our son."

"I hope they're at their strongest," she concluded. "My grandfather was in a concentration camp, marked by numbers. On October 7, I realized what being Jewish means."