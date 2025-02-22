Nael Abid, the terrorist released last week to his home in Jerusalem's Isawiya neighborhood, fell to his death from the roof of a three-story building.

Abid was one of 369 terrorists freed from prison in exchange for civilians Sagui Dekel-Chen (36), Alexander (Sasha) Troufanov (29), and Yair Horn (46), who were kidnapped during the October 7 massacre and held in Gaza for 498 days until their release last Saturday.

It is not yet clear what caused his death.

Abid was sentenced to seven life sentences and an additional 30 years in prison, and was one of the terrorists in the cell which aided the suicide bomber responsible for the Cafe Hillel terror attack in 2003, which killed seven Israelis and injured 57 others.

Meanwhile, Arab media reports claimed that the largest group of terrorists, 602 in number, would be released Saturday, though Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that the release would be delayed by several hours due to the murder of the Bibas family.

Of these 445 were arrested in Gaza over the course of the war, 110 are considered "heavy" prisoners, and were released during the 2011 Shalit deal and re-arrested following their return to terror.