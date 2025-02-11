Following the Hamas spokesman's announcement about suspending the release of the hostages in Gaza and Phase 1 of the deal, Samaria Council Head, Yossi Dagan, called on the Cabinet ministers to take decisive action in response to the delay of the release of the hostages.



"I would like to strengthen the hands of the Prime Minister, the Minister of Defense and the dear Cabinet Ministers, the people of Israel trust in you to lead Israel to victory and success, to save us from the immense challenges facing our barbaric enemies."



Dagan demanded the immediate arrest of the terrorists who were released to Judea and Samaria: "as usual Hamas has proven that what interests it is only to murder Jews, only to abuse families, and only to harm and destroy the State of Israel. Therefore, the State of Israel must respond immediately and distinctly."

"The first step must be the immediate arrest of all the terrorists who were released in the current deal to Judea and Samaria, those who endanger the entire State of Israel. We must make it clear that we do not accept violations of this kind, and that any action by Hamas, the monstrous terrorist organization, will be met with a harsh and immediate response."



He added that additional immediate steps must be taken: "Israel cannot afford to be subjected to the extortion of this murderous terrorist organization. The response must be harsh: cut off their electricity and water, and completely block the entry of supplies through Israel. There is no reason for Israel to continue providing electricity, water, and fuel to a barbaric enemy that kidnaps, murders and holds its citizens hostage – and openly violates every agreement. Hamas understands only force – and we must use this without delay!"