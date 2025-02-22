Israel is delaying the release of the 602 terrorists slated to be freed in exchange for six living civilian hostages released from Hamas captivity earlier Saturday.

According to Defense Minister Israel Katz, the delay is a response to the murder of Shiri Bibas and her children Ariel (4) and Kfir (2) in Hamas captivity, shortly after the start of the war.

In a statement, Katz said: "Israel will not be ableto ignore this horrific act."

Later on Saturday evening, a situational assessment will be held, attended by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, MK Aryeh Deri, and senior defense figures, including the outgoing and incoming IDF Chiefs of Staff, will also be in attendance.

"The return of Eliya, Omer, Hisham, Avera, Omer, and Tal is a moving moment filled with joy for their families and the entire nation of Israel, accompanied by deep pain for the fates of Shiri Bibas and her sons Ariel and Kfir, of blessed memory, who were murdered in an unimaginably brutal fashion by Hamas terrorists and their partners. We will not be able to ignore this horrific and terrible act," Katz added.

Arab media reported that several senior Hamas terrorists from Judea and Samaria are expected to be released from prison Saturday.