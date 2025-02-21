Following the Thursday night discovery of bombs on five buses, Defense Minister Israel Katz on Friday morning visited Tulkarm, together with the IDF's Division for Judea and Samaria, top IDF officials, and the Civil Administration head.

In the Thursday night incidents, three empty buses exploded and caught fire on Thursday evening in three parking lots in Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv. Additional explosive devices were found on two buses in the nearby city of Holon.

During the visit, Katz held a situational assessment with the commanders in the field, heard about the efforts to eliminate terror infrastructure at the site, and stressed the importance of consistency during the Wall of Iron military operation, so that those involved in terror will pay a heavy price.

"From here, I want to send a clear message to the terrorists and those who employ them," he said. "The serious attempts at a terror attack against civilians yesterday will not deter us. We are in a war against extremist Islamic terror and we will win - here, and in Gaza, and in every place, and we will destroy the Hamas [terrorists] who kidnapped and murdered babies. You do not compromise with terror - you eliminate it."

"I have instructed the IDF to increase its operations in Judea and Samaria until terror is defeated. I warn the terrorists who were released to Judea and Samaria during the deal to bring the hostages home: We are keeping an eye on you, and any involvement of any of you in carrying out or guiding terror will cost you immediately - the highest price. We will hunt and eliminate anyone who is involved in terror."