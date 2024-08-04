זירת הפיגוע בחולון TPS

A woman was murdered and three people were wounded, two critically and seriously, in a stabbing attack in the city of Holon Sunday morning. A Magen David Adom (MDA) team was summoned to the scene and provided the victims with medical treatment.

MDA EMTs and paramedics have pronounced a 70 year old female deceased, and are treating and evacuating a further three casualties: a 70 year old male in critical condition undergoing CPR, a 68 year old male in serious condition and a 26 year old male in moderate condition.

MDA Ayalon Region Deputy Director Paramedic Rami Meushar, and Medicycle Unit Senior EMT Eran Carmel said, "This was a complex and difficult terror attack, the casualties were in 3 separate locations, approximately 500 meters from each other. At the entrance to the Egged bus garage in Dan Shomron Street there was a 26 year old conscious male with stab wounds in moderate condition. In a nearby park there was a 70 year old unconscious female, with no pulse and no breathing, we attempted resuscitation but unfortunately had to pronounce her dead. A nearby male was in serious condition, and a further 70 year old male was in Moshe Dayan Street, and was evacuated to hospital in critical condition while undergoing resuscitation."

United Hatzalah first responders Shmuel Meshulam and Alon Agai stated, "When we arrived at the scene, witnesses reported two individuals, a man and a woman, in critical condition within the local dog park. Unfortunately, we had to pronounce the death of the woman, estimated to be in her sixties, due to the severity of her injuries. The male victim, around 70 years old, was rushed to Wolfson Hospital in critical condition."

"We located a third victim in his sixties near the gas station on Moshe Dayan Street, in serious condition. Additionally, a 26-year-old man was found at the entrance of the Egged bus company parking lot on Dan Shomron Street. He was conscious but suffering from stab wounds, and his condition is currently assessed as moderate," Meshulam and Agai said.

The attack occurred at two locations. The stabber has been neutralized by a police officer.

A large police force was summoned to the scene.