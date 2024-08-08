Israeli forces entered the village of Dura in the Yehuda Brigade region on Wednesday night and demolished the apartment of the terrorist Muaman Faiz Mahmoud Khalil, who carried out the stabbing attack in Gan Yavneh at the end of March, in which Lidor Levi was murdered and other citizens were injured.

The terrorist attacked three people during the attack at a mall in Gan Yavne and stabbed them all over their bodies. He was neutralized by municipal police.

According to an initial investigation, the terrorist climbed the mall's stairs towards the gym, where he saw an his first victim, ran to him, and stabbed him near the elevators on the second floor.

Afterwards, he ran into the gym. The customers who were there fled to an inner room, but the terrorist managed to catch one of them and stabbed him several times. From there, the terrorist continued to the first floor of the mall and attacked another young man near an Aroma coffee shop.

Police arrived at the scene within less than a minute from the initial report. The terrorist ran towards them, tried to attack one officer, and was shot several times by the other. The terrorist was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.