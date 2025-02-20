Hundreds of Gazan "civilians" were seen Thursday morning attending Hamas' "release ceremony" - including infants and children who were brought to watch the event.

Following the ceremony, which saw the remains of four deceased hostages handed over to the Red Cross - social media users began to call to implement US President Donald Trump's plan to encourage Gazans to emigrate. Many of the posters noted that the presence of children and infants at these ceremonies proves that "there are no innocents in Gaza" and criticized the children's parents for choosing to bring their children to such an event.

Journalist Moriah Asraf questioned: "What kind of parent takes their children to see children who were brutally murdered? There will never be anyone for us to speak with there. Hopefully the transfer plan will work and they simply won't be on our border."

Hundreds of armed terrorists also attended the ceremony, and according to Hamas, so did commanders who Israel claimed were eliminated in the war.

Terrorist Mohammed Attiya Abu Warda, released earlier in the deal with Hamas, also attended the ceremony - even though he was released on condition that he be sent abroad.