Alice Stefanik, incoming US ambassador to the United Nations, participated on Tuesday at a hearing, during which, Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen asked, "Do you subscribe to the views of [Israeli] Finance Minister Smotrich and former National Security Minister Ben-Gvir who believe that Israel has a biblical right to the entire West Bank, and in that conversation you told me that you share that view. Is that your view today?”

Stefanik replied: "Yes."

She went on to say that she believes that, “the US must stand with Israel's decision to ban Hamas-infiltrated UNRWA from operating in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza. UNRWA staff participated in the heinous terrorist attacks on October 7th, its headquarters housed an underground Hamas data center, and Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar carried the passport of an UNRWA teacher when he was killed.

Stefanik became especially well-known following the hearings she held for the presidents of Harvard, Pennsylvania and MIT, when she asked them whether calls for the murder of Jews were contrary to procedures, and in response, the presidency evaded, which caused a storm in Israel, the US and around the world.