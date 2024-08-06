משכן הכנסת נצבע כתום למען החטוף הצעיר אריאל ביבס נתן ווייל/דוברות הכנסת

The Knesset building was illuminated in orange on Monday evening, as a sign of solidarity with Ariel Bibas, who is being held captive in Gaza and whose fifth birthday was on Monday.

At the request of the Bibas family, the Knesset was lit in orange, matching the color of Ariel’s hair.

Little Ariel is being held captive by Hamas along with his mother Shiri and his little brother Kfir. His father Yarden is believed to be held in a separate location from the rest of the family. They were all kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7.

Also on Monday, thousands of people, including relatives, friends, and ordinary Israelis, gathered in Tel Aviv to mark the fifth birthday of Ariel.

The event began with a march with the participation of thousands of people from Habima Square to Hostages Square.

Pnina Bibas, Yarden's mother and Ariel's grandmother, wrote in an open letter to Ariel that was published in The Daily Mail, "My dear Luli, Nine months have passed since you were taken from us by bad people. Nine months of tears, prayers, and unwavering hope. The world around us continues to turn, but time seems to have frozen without you. You've grown a year older, but there's no celebration."

She wondered if Ariel even knows today is his birthday. "I try to imagine the moment you'll return to us. Will you still call me 'Grandma Nini'? Will you still want to play 'piggyback'?"

"Every day I dream of the moment we'll be together again," the hopeful grandmother said to her kidnapped grandson.