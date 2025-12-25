Three months after the deadly attack at the Allenby Crossing in which two IDF soldiers were killed, and two weeks after the crossing was reopened, Israel has returned the body of the attacker Abd al-Qaisi to Jordan.

In the attack, which took place on September 18, Abd al-Qaisi, a truck driver providing aid to Gaza on behalf of the Jordanian army, drew a handgun and fataly shot IDF soldiers Yitzhak Harosh, 68, and Sgt. Oran Hershko, 20, then stabbed them with a knife. The two, who were serving in security roles at the crossing, were critically wounded and later died of their wounds.

The attacker was shot dead by an Israel Airports Authority security guard as he tried to escape.

According to Kan, the decision to return the body to Jordan comes after a long period of talks between the governments, and reflects the balance between maintaining security and the diplomatic agreements between the countries.