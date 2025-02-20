Shir Siegel, daughter of Keith Siegel , one of the hostages recently freed from Hamas captivity, spoke in an interview with Yinon Magal on Channel 14 on Wednesday about her father’s difficult ordeal while in captivity and the strength he found in his faith.

“Dad searched for his Jewish identity while in captivity, and he found it in small prayers. He started saying blessings over food, like ‘Borei Minei Mezonot’ (a blessing for non-bread foods -ed.), which he had never said before, and ‘Shema Yisrael’, which he had never recited in his life,” Shir shared.

She added, “He said that amidst all that hell, he wanted to remember that he was Jewish, that there was meaning to his people and to the place from which he came, and that strengthened him greatly.”

The daughter also recounted, “After he returned, I asked him what he wanted us to do for our first Shabbat meal together. I imagined he’d want some dish he loves or a good challah. He replied, ‘You know what I want most of all? A kippah and a Kiddush cup.’”

Watch the Hebrew video:

