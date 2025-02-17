Today (Monday), the IDF's Northern Command announced ahead of the ceasefire with Lebanon that the area near the northern border is clear and that the IDF remains prepared for continued operations in the sector.

A senior command official reported that over the past two months, all houses in southern Lebanon, as well as woodlands, have been searched, and tunnels and weapons destroyed to ensure no active threats remain along the border.

Meanwhile, the military presence in the area has tripled, with the IDF positioned to maintain security along the northern border despite the deployment of the Lebanese army in the area.

Despite the planned withdrawal of Israeli troops, the IDF will retain five bases across the border to prevent terrorist infiltrations and ensure Hezbollah does not re-establish itself at the border.

The points where the IDF will remain are the outskirts of Shlomi, Jebel Blat Karkom, Shaked Ridge beyond Malkia, the Hamamis Ridge above Margaliot, and above the Galilee panhandle.

The IDF emphasized that all houses on the border are significantly damaged, and efforts are underway to ensure no terrorist infiltrates those areas.

The decision to retain bases in Lebanon stems from the IDF's insistence that Israel must maintain border security to keep Hezbollah from reaching the border.

Meanwhile, a political source stated that notwithstanding the retention of the five bases, "Israel will continue to enforce the ceasefire in Lebanon vigorously - as has been proven clearly thus far, including today."