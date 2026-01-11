עשרות בינישים רוקדים צילום: באדיבות המצלם

A tribute was held today in Jerusalem for soldiers of the Golani brigade to honor them for two consecutive years of fighting in various regions.

During the event a military band took the stage, including a performance by female vocalists. In response, dozens of the yeshiva students left the hall.

The participants who left the event did not limit themselves to a quiet protest, and began communal singing outside the hall. One of them said, "We didn't want a confrontation - we went out to sing our own songs outside."

Yeshiva students in uniform leaving such events has happened repeatedly in the past due to a precept in Jewish law forbidding men from listening to female singers. The continual inclusion of female singers in military events, and the resulting departure of male soldiers from the audience, has drawn significant controversy on several occasions.