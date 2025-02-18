Lee Siegel, brother of Keith who was freed from Hamas captivity in Gaza, told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News that his brother is now concerned about the hostages who are still being held by Hamas.

"Keith's feeling is ‘how is it that I came back and there are still hostages in Gaza? I know what it's like, I experienced it and held myself strong, I am strong and will get stronger, but the hostages I left behind must be home like me,’" said Lee, whom Arutz Sheva-Israel National News met in the Knesset, where he came to mark 500 days since the start of the war and the kidnapping of civilians and soldiers to Gaza.

"My message in the Knesset is that, instead of talking about a Tuesday list for three hostages who might return on Saturday, I want to know when the last hostage is coming back. I want to know that the last hostage is coming back at the end of the month," said Lee Siegel.

He added that his brother "recited to himself every day how many days he has been in captivity, which day of the week it was, the date, with whom he was. ‘I am forgetting what happened yesterday and look forward, and looking forward means returning to Israel’" was Keith’s way of thinking.

Asked what kept his brother going during the long period of Hamas captivity, Lee responded by saying that "what kept him was his inner strength and he was also exposed a bit to radio and a little to television. He saw me in the Knesset, saw me in a march in Tel Aviv, which really amazed us. It's amazing."