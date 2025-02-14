Recently-released hostage Keith Siegel released a video on Friday thanking US President Donald Trump for securing his release and asking President Trump to ensure the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza.

"My name is Keith Siegel, and I am a 65-year-old American citizen. I love country music and I love pancakes on a Saturday morning.

"But that was my previous life.

"Since February 1st, I am a newly released Hamas hostage. I am a survivor.

"I was held for 484 days in unimaginable conditions, and every single day felt like it could be my last.

"President Trump, you are the reason I am home alive. You are the reason I was reunited with my beloved wife, four children, and five grandchildren.

"Thank you for your continued fight against terror and for your bold leadership that brought me and many others back home to our families, to safety and to security.

"When I was in Gaza, I lived in constant fear, fear for my life and my personal safety. I was starved and tortured both physically and emotionally. When the war intensified, the terrorists who held me treated me even worse than usual. The terrorists kicked me, spat on me, and held me with no water, no light, and no air to breathe.

"Mr. President, once again your leadership, power, and authority are necessary to enforce the cease-fire and put an end to the unnecessary daily dangers and to the lives of innocent hostages and civilians. Your leadership and strength will ensure the agreement is honored by all sides. That is what will allow all 76 hostages to return home to their families.

"I trust your strength and leadership, Mr. President."

The helpless hostages in the dark, cold tunnels in Gaza also trust you.

Please bring them home."