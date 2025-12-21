President Isaac Herzog on Sunday addressed a ceremony in Jerusalem marking one week since the deadly terror attack in Sydney, Australia, warning that the rise in antisemitism worldwide constitutes a “global emergency.”

The ceremony was held at the National Institutions Building in Jerusalem and was attended by Chairman of the World Zionist Organization Yaakov Hagoel, officials from the Australian Embassy in Israel, and members of the bereaved families.

In his remarks, President Herzog sent a message of solidarity to the Australian Jewish community, noting that the period of Hanukkah, traditionally a time of celebration, had instead been marked by fear, loss, and mourning.

“Tonight, on the 8th and final candle of Hanukkah, I want to say to the Jews of Australia: the people of Israel are with you,” Herzog said. “Despite thousands of miles between us, we feel your pain.”

The President expressed condolences to the families of those killed and wishes for the recovery of the wounded, saying that in Jerusalem, “we heard your hearts break, and felt our own hearts steeped with grief.”

Herzog also spoke of the resilience of Australian Jewry and said he hopes to visit the community in the near future. “I hope to be able to visit you all soon in Australia and bring you a message of love from the State of Israel, to hug you and console you on behalf of the nation and people of Israel,” he said.

Addressing the broader issue of antisemitism, the President warned that Jew hatred is escalating across the globe. “The rise in Jew hatred across the world is a global emergency,” Herzog stated, calling the fight against antisemitism “an urgent call to action to prevent the next catastrophe.”

He stressed that combating antisemitism requires strong leadership, decisive measures, and the involvement of society at large, including ordinary citizens rejecting “lies and bias.”

President Herzog also paid tribute to those who intervened during the attack in Sydney, saying they would “forever be remembered for their kindness.”

Concluding his remarks, Herzog emphasized Jewish resilience and unity. “We will not allow the hatred to break us. We will not allow terror to diminish our light,” he said, ending with the declaration: “Am Yisrael Chai.”