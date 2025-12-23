The Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, on Tuesday called the President of the State of Israel, Isaac Herzog.

Prime Minister Albanese expressed shock and dismay over the terror attack against the Australian Jewish community in Sydney last week and conveyed his deep sorrow to the families of the victims.

President Herzog also expressed his deep horror and shock over the catastrophic terror attack at the Jewish community Hanukkah event on Bondi Beach. He conveyed his profound condolences to the families of the victims and his wishes for a speedy recovery for all those injured. President Herzog underscored the importance of taking all legal measures to combat the unprecedented rise in antisemitism, extremism, and jihadist terror.

Prime Minister Albanese advised President Herzog that, upon the recommendation of the Australian government and in accordance with protocol, the Governor-General of Australia will issue an invitation to President Herzog to visit Australia as soon as possible. President Herzog said that he would accept the invitation and mentioned that the President of the Zionist Federation of Australia also sent him an official invitation expressing his wish for President Herzog to visit, and he intends to do so.