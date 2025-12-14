President Isaac Herzog on Sunday conveyed condolences and solidarity to the Jewish community of Australia following a deadly terror attack in Sydney that targeted Jews celebrating the first night of Hanukkah.

In a message sent from the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, Herzog addressed the community directly, expressing deep sorrow over the attack and emphasizing Israel’s support during the difficult moment.

“On behalf of the State of Israel, I send my deepest condolences to the Jewish community of Australia after today's horrific terror attack,” Herzog said. He noted that the terrorists “deliberately targeted innocent Jewish families celebrating the first night of Hanukkah.”

The President stressed that the people of Israel stand with Australian Jewry, describing the attack as an attempt to extinguish light and hope. Despite the tragedy, he underscored the resilience and unity of the Jewish people.

“Even in the face of terror and tragedy, let's not forget: we are the eternal people,” Herzog said, adding that the message of Hanukkah remains unchanged.

Herzog concluded by affirming that Jewish life and tradition would continue unabated. “The Hanukkah lights must go on and will be lit all over the world, especially in Bondi Beach in Sydney and all over Australia,” he said, emphasizing that Jews in Australia, Israel, and around the world would continue to bring light and overcome darkness.