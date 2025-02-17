Family members of David Cunio, who was taken captive during the terror attack on October 7 and has been held hostage for 16 months, are reporting this evening (Monday) that they have received a sign of life from him.

This is the first sign of life received from David since the attack and it came to the family through one of the recently released hostages.

David was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz along with his wife Sharon Aloni-Cunio and their two daughters Emma and Yuli and his brother Ariel. His wife and daughters were released in the first hostage deal in November 2023. Ariel and David are still being held captive.

David, 33, was kidnapped after holding the door of his family's home closed for five hours while terrorists tried to open it.

Ariel was kidnapped together with his partner Arbel Yehud, who was released by Islamic Jihad during the current deal.

David and Ariel's mother, Sylvia, recently said: "October 7th drags on for me. The wait is nerve-wracking, but my strength comes from the public and from those who come to strengthen me."

"A mother never gives up - and I don't give up on my children! There is light at the end of the tunnel and we will wait for them there," she added.