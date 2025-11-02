Police on Sunday arrested a resident of the central Israeli city of Ramla who threatened to carry out a terror attack.

According to the police, officers from the Ramla police station arrested the suspect, a resident of the city in his 20s, after he published threats to social media about his intention to carry out a terror attack "in the immediate timeframe."

According to the officers who located the suspect, he let his dog loose on the. "Since one of the officers felt an immediate threat to his life, he fired at the dog," the police wrote in a statement.

The suspect was arrested together with another individual, who attacked to officers during the arrest. Based on the findings of the investigation, the police will bring the suspects before the court and request an extension of their detention.