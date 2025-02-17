Over the past several weeks, despite the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel, the Hezbollah terror group has launched five UAVs towards Israeli territory, four of which penetrated Israeli airspace, Galei Zahal's Doron Kadosh revealed.

According to the report, despite the repeated incidents, the IDF only reported one of the infiltrations to the public.

It is estimated that the UAV was an intelligence-gathering UAV, but it is not clear why the IDF avoided providing the public information on these violations of airspace with full transparency.

"Tomorrow, the IDF will withdraw from Lebanon - but residents of northern Israel still live under the threat of Hezbollah's UAVs, which fly above their heads - and the IDF does not inform them of this," Kadosh wrote.

Lately, the IDF has increased its attacks deep in Lebanon, ahead of the impending ceasefire. The attacks mostly targeted rocket storage and infrastructure, which Israel complained about to the supervisory system but which have not been dealt with for about a month.