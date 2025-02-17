A new report by the Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education (IMPACT-se) highlights a significant change in Azerbaijan’s curriculum, making it the first Muslim-majority country in the world to integrate a definition of antisemitism into its school textbooks.

The report, conducted in collaboration with the Ruderman Family Foundation as part of a broader study on education in Central Asia, examined 53 textbooks in Azerbaijan’s education system and revealed an exceptional positive trend in the depiction of Jews and Israel.

According to the report, Azerbaijan’s new school textbooks recognize the Holocaust as a genocide in which six million Jews were murdered, presenting it as an illustration of the consequences of racism and totalitarian regimes. Additionally, the curriculum provides a balanced perspective on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, emphasizing the fact that Arab states rejected the 1947 UN partition plan.

Another significant change concerns the way Palestinian terrorism is portrayed. While in the past, Palestinian violence was referred to as “guerilla warfare,” it is now explicitly labeled as terrorism, highlighting the destructive impact of terrorist acts worldwide. Furthermore, references portraying Zionism as a racist ideology — a remnant of Soviet-era propaganda — have been removed from the textbooks.

Alongside the recognition of the Holocaust and condemnation of terrorism, the report states that Azerbaijan’s education system describes Israel as a legitimate Jewish state and emphasizes the contributions of the Jewish people to science, culture, and world history. The curriculum also includes positive references to Judaism and Jewish rituals— a rare trend in Muslim-majority countries.

“A Clear Rejection of Islamist Extremism”

Marcus Sheff, CEO of IMPACT-se, commented on the findings, stating, “Azerbaijan’s new textbooks demonstrate a clear rejection of the Islamist extremist values promoted by its neighbor, Iran.” According to Sheff, Azerbaijan is leading a unique approach in promoting tolerance, religious pluralism, and respect for Jews and Israel, serving as a model for other Muslim-majority countries.

Azerbaijan has maintained close relations with Israel for three decades, fostering cooperation in security, energy, and intelligence. Just last week, Azerbaijan’s state oil company (SOCAR) signed a significant energy deal with Israel, further strengthening the strategic ties between the two countries.

The latest education report adds an educational dimension to these deepening ties, underscoring Azerbaijan’s commitment to promoting values of religious tolerance and international cooperation.

Congressional Forum on Religious Freedom in the Caucasus

Meanwhile, a special forum on religious freedom in the Caucasus was held in Washington, D.C., attended by Jewish organizations and senior officials. Among the participants was Rabbi Zamir Isayev, leader of the Sephardic Jewish community in Baku, who spoke about the positive treatment of Jews in Azerbaijan.

“In Azerbaijan, there is no suspicion of local Jews having dual loyalty, and we are granted full religious freedom,” said Rabbi Isayev. “The government views any threat to Jews as a threat to the stability and peace of the country.”

Regarding the Iranian threat, he noted, “We share a long border with Iran, which has always tried to target Jewish institutions, but the Azerbaijani intelligence service provides full security and special protection for the community — often even before an actual threat is detected.”

Rabbi Isayev added, “A Jew wearing a kippah can walk freely in the streets. Azerbaijani citizens see Israel as a friendly nation and a strategic partner.”

Azerbaijan is setting a new standard in its treatment of Jews and Israel, and its education system reflects a modern, pluralistic perspective that is rare in a Muslim-majority country.

While in many Muslim countries, incitement against Israel and Jews is part of the official curriculum, Azerbaijan presents a different model — one based on cooperation, religious tolerance, and a commitment to balanced international relations.

Experts believe that the changes in Azerbaijan’s curriculum could influence other Muslim-majority nations, paving the way for a new approach to Jewish and Israeli relations in the Arab and Islamic world.